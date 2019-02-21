Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Probable Friday
Noah is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sore heel.
The veteran has been dealing with the issue since before the All-Star break, but as of Thursday afternoon the team expects him to be available Friday. Noah has mostly held down a consistent spot in the rotation since joining the Grizzlies in December, but it remains to be seen how swapping out Marc Gasol for Jonas Valanciunas will impact his place in the center rotation, long-term. Memphis is expected to be without Valanciunas (personal) on Friday.
