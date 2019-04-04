Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable Friday

Noah (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks.

Noah has been out each of the past five games while recovering from right knee soreness. It's possible he makes his return Friday, and more information may arrive following the Grizzlies' morning shootaround.

