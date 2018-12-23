Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable vs. Lakers
Noah (heel) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.
Noah has missed the past two games due to right heel soreness. More information on his availability may arrive as the team engages in pre-game activities.
