Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable vs. Thunder
Noah (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Noah sat out Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves with right heel soreness, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision against Oklahoma City. While Marc Gasol (rest) is no longer on the injury report, his status remains up in the air as a potential trade looms before Thursday's deadline, which could mean Ivan Rabb could be in for another heavy dose of minutes if Noah is unable to play.
