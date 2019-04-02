Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable Wednesday
Noah (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Portland.
Noah has missed the last four contests due to right knee soreness but could possibly return to action Wednesday, bearing any major issues. In his time with Memphis so far this season, Noah is averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over 42 games played.
