Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable Wednesday
Noah has been deemed questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to right heel soreness.
Noah has been a regular on the injury report since joining the Grizzlies following a lengthy absence from regular playing time. So far, he has averaged 4.9 points, 3.4 boards, 0.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 14.4 minutes in eight games with the team. The veteran big man figures to continue providing frontcourt depth for the Grizzlies going forward. An update on his status for Wednesday's game will likely come closer to tip-off.
