Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable with sore heel
Noah is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to a sore right heel.
Noah joins a lengthy injury list for Tuesday's game, which also includes JaMychal Green, Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson and Omri Casspi, so there's a good chance Memphis will be limited up front. Noah has played in each of the last six contests, averaging 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.8 minutes per game in that span.
