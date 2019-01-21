Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Remains out Monday
Noah (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Noah will be unavailable for the second straight game while he tends to the personal matter. The Grizzlies were shorthanded at center in their previous contest Saturday in Toronto with Marc Gasol (back) also sidelined, but Memphis should be in better shape at the position Monday with Gasol having been upgraded to probable for the contest. Ivan Rabb will likely serve as the second-unit center with Noah still out.
