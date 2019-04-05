Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Ruled out Friday

Noah (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks.

This will be Noah's sixth straight absence while he nurses right knee soreness, and at this point in the season, with just three games remaining, the team doesn't have much reason to bring the veteran big man back.

