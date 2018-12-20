Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Ruled out Wednesday
Noah (heel) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Noah has consistently shown up on the injury report, but he will now miss his first game since joining the Grizzlies. He's averaging just about 15 minutes per game, so Ivan Rabb could help fill in those minutes.
