Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Scores 13 points Friday

Noah ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Pelicans.

Noah scored a season-high 13 points Friday, playing in just his second game of the season. Noah is a perfect fit for the slow-paced Grizzlies and should be able to see minutes in the mid-teens moving forward. He is not going to be pushed and should remain on the waivers in most formats.