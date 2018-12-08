Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Scores 13 points Friday
Noah ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Pelicans.
Noah scored a season-high 13 points Friday, playing in just his second game of the season. Noah is a perfect fit for the slow-paced Grizzlies and should be able to see minutes in the mid-teens moving forward. He is not going to be pushed and should remain on the waivers in most formats.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...