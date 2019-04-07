Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Sidelined Sunday

Noah (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Noah will be in street clothes for a seventh consecutive contest while tending to the sore right knee, an injury that could very well keep him sidelined for the Grizzlies' season-ending back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Pistons and Wednesday against the Warriors. With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (thigh) also unavailable, Ivan Rabb should make another start and handle the bulk of the minutes at center.