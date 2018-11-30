Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Signs with Grizzlies
Noah agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Noah and Memphis agreed to terms on a contract, and the big man will be back on an NBA team after being out of action for nearly an entire year. Before signing Noah, the Grizzlies didn't have much to offer up in terms of a backup center behind Marc Gasol, so Noah could ultimately find a legitimate role in the team's rotation once he gets up to speed. Noah, however, will not be available for Friday's game against the Nets.
