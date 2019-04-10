Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Sitting out season finale
Noah (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Noah's sore right knee cost him the Grizzlies' final nine games of the season, but the veteran center probably performed well enough prior to being shut down to generate renewed interest around the league as he heads into free agency this summer. While teams won't promise Noah anything more than a backup role, the 34-year-old made an impact in that capacity over 42 games with Memphis. He wraps up the 2018-19 campaign with averages of 7.1 points (on 51.6 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 blocks in 16.5 minutes per game.
