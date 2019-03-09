Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Starting next to Valanciunas

Noah will start in the frontcourt alongside Jonas Valanciunas for Friday's contest against the Jazz.

It's not immediately clear if this will be a long-term solution for the Grizzlies, or if it's an adjustment to counter the Jazz, who have a big frontline of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors. More information on the situation may arrive following the game or in the coming days.

