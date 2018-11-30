Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: To make debut next week

Noah is expected to arrive in Memphis early next week and could make his Grizzlies debut Wednesday against the Clippers, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With that news, Noah will not be with the Grizzlies for either of their next two road games against the Nets and 76ers, but if all goes well, he could be active the next time they return home. Expect updates on Noah's status with the team to come over the next several days.