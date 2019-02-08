Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Unlikely to play Saturday
Noah (heel) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Noah was available in an emergency Thursday night against Oklahoma City but failed to play. He hasn't taken the court for Memphis in either of the last two games, and that streak is likely to extend to three contests Saturday.
