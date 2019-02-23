Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Vintage performance Friday
Noah totaled 22 points (5-10 FG, 12-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.
Noah was in some doubt heading into Friday's game but played 30 minutes off the bench, ending with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He turned back the clock with a vintage performance, almost helping the Grizzlies to an unlikely victory. Jaren Jackson (quad) appears as though he is going to miss some time which should open up more playing time for both Noah and Ivan Rabb. Predicting their roles on any given night is going to difficult, especially once Jonas Valanciunas returns to the lineup.
