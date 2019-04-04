Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Will not play Wednesday

Noah (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Trailblazers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Noah will miss his fifth straight contest as he continues to deal with right knee soreness. It's unknown if he will return this season, but at this time he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

