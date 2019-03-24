Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Will not return Saturday

Noah will not return to Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves as he continues to battle soreness in his right knee.

Noah was listed as probable for the contest before getting clearance to take the court Saturday but it appears his knee soreness was too much to endure. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Thunder but should be ruled out, look for Jonas Valanciunas and Ivan Rabb to potentially see increased minutes.

