Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Won't play Friday
Noah (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Noah will miss his second straight game due to a lingering heel issue. Ivan Rabb could see more action as a result.
