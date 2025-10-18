Landale tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during the Grizzlies' 141-125 preseason win over the Heat on Friday.

Landale's six rebounds were tied with Olivier-Maxence Prosper for second most on the Grizzlies behind PJ Hall (seven). Landale has scored 12 points in back-to-back games and has started at center for each of the Grizzlies' four preseason contests. The fifth-year Saint Mary's product appears to have the upper hand on Santi Aldama for the starting job at center for at least the start of the 2025-26 regular season.