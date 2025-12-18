Landale ended Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Timberwolves with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench.

The double-double was the second of the season for the veteran center, while the four three-pointers were a season high. Landale has seen his minutes increase with Zach Edey (ankle) on the shelf, and over the last four games he's averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 26.3 minutes from the second unit.