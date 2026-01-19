Landale ended with 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 126-109 win over the Magic in London.

Returning to the second unit after six straight starts, Landale didn't miss a step and put together his best scoring effort since Nov. 24. The 30-year-old center has played at least 20 minutes in all eight January games for Memphis with Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) both in street clothes, with Landale averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 combined steals and blocks on the month.