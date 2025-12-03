Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Cleared to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Landale will shed his questionable tag due to left ankle soreness and suit up Tuesday. The big man has averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest over his last four appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Ties career high in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Won't return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Grabs eight boards in loss•