Landale (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Landale will shed his questionable tag due to left ankle soreness and suit up Tuesday. The big man has averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest over his last four appearances off the bench.

