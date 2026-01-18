Landale is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Landale has started in each of the Grizzlies' last six games, and over that span he averaged 11.2 points, 8.56 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 threes over 26.7 minutes per game. However, he will come off the bench for Sunday's game in London while Santi Aldama enters Memphis' starting lineup.