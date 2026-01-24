Landale posted 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 133-127 loss to the Pelicans.

Landale returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous two games and turned in one of his strongest performances of the season despite the loss. Friday marked the big man's seventh double-double and fifth 20-point outing of the year. In his first season with the Grizzlies, the 30-year-old has been a solid contributor, frequently stepping up in a frontcourt that's been hit hard by injuries.