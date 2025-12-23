Landale closed with 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

With Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) sidelined, Landale got the starting nod for the first time since Nov. 12. The Australian big man was productive on the glass against a banged-up Thunder frontcourt, recording a game-high-tying 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double over his last three appearances. Landale should have a clear path to significant playing time for the foreseeable future, with both Edey and Clarke expected to miss an extended period.