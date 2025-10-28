Landale notched 17 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Warriors.

With the Grizzlies' frontcourt battling multiple injury absences to begin the season, Landale started his fourth straight game and continues to show an improved shot from long range. The 30-year-old center's 17 points were a season high, and he's already gone 4-for-9 on three-point attempts, an impressive showing for a player who made only 21 total threes in 98 regular-season games over the prior two seasons combined while with the Rockets. Zach Edey (ankle) is hoping to make an early November return, with Brandon Clarke (knee) likely not too far behind him, so Landale's window for fantasy utility could still be open for another couple weeks.