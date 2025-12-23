default-cbs-image
Landale is starting Monday's game against the Thunder.

Landale will draw his first start since Nov. 12 after averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, all off the bench. He spent the first 13 games of the season as a starter, so this is a role he's well acquainted with.

