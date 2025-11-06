Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Fills stat sheet in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to Houston.
Landale continues to put up solid numbers while starting at center due to the absence of Zach Edey (ankle), and this was his fourth straight contest with double-digit points. The big man is averaging 13.5 points per outing in that four-game stretch, and although he'll return to the bench once Edey is ready to return to the lineup, Landale is delivering a decent return to managers who trusted him as a reliable waiver option to start the campaign.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Records four steals•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Hits for 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Drops 17 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Ties team high in rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Starts Opening Night•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Another solid preseason outing•