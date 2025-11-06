Landale supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to Houston.

Landale continues to put up solid numbers while starting at center due to the absence of Zach Edey (ankle), and this was his fourth straight contest with double-digit points. The big man is averaging 13.5 points per outing in that four-game stretch, and although he'll return to the bench once Edey is ready to return to the lineup, Landale is delivering a decent return to managers who trusted him as a reliable waiver option to start the campaign.