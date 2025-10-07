Landale finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 128-12 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Landale started for the first game of the preseason, an expected move following injuries to both Jaren Jackson (toe) and Zach Edey (ankle). It was an encouraging performance by Landale, who was making his debut for Memphis following an offseason move from the Rockets. The Grizzlies will be without both Edey and Jackson to begin the season proper, meaning Landale should play a sizeable role, at least for the first week or two. Beyond that, he will likely serve as a depth piece, assuming the frontcourt remains relatively healthy.