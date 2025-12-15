Landale totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Jazz.

With Zach Edey sidelined to begin the season following left ankle surgery, Landale started the first 13 games at center, averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 stocks a night while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. Edey left last week's game against Portland after suffering a stress reaction in his left ankle, and Landale went on to post 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during a 119-96 win. With Edey expected to miss at least a month, it was safe to assume that Landale would reclaim a starting spot, but Memphis opted to start Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama in the frontcourt Friday, leaving Landale to come off the bench. Despite operating as a reserve, Landale played at least 27 minutes for only the fifth time this season. Whether he's a regular starter in Edey's absence or not, Landale should have a sizable role within the rotation and should be back on fantasy radars.