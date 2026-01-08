Landale notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

Landale failed to score for the first time this season, bringing to an end what had been a productive three-game stretch. He continues to play a meaningful role, whether it be off the bench or as a starter. Even with his recent form, Landale sits outside the top 150 in four games over the past week, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.