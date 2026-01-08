Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Goes scoreless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.
Landale failed to score for the first time this season, bringing to an end what had been a productive three-game stretch. He continues to play a meaningful role, whether it be off the bench or as a starter. Even with his recent form, Landale sits outside the top 150 in four games over the past week, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Logs double-double in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Limited in return•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Cleared to face Philadelphia•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Officially out Sunday•