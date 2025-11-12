Landale finished Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes.

Landale continues to serve as the starting center in Memphis, a role he will likely give up once Zach Edey returns from his foot injury. Despite a clear lack of upside, Landale has done a commendable job, averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game thus far. Those in standard leagues could do worse when looking for a serviceable center, although streaming his position could also be a viable option.