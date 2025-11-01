Landale supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers.

The Grizzlies went with a balanced attack that saw six different players score in double digits, and Landale tied Jaylen Wells for the team scoring lead on the night. Landale has held down the fort in the paint while Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) get healthy, averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.7 blocks in 23.7 minutes over six starts.