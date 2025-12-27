Landale (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Landale is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right calf soreness. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Christian Koloko could see significant playing time once again. Over his last five outings (one start), Landale has averaged 12.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per contest.