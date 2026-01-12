Landale finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Nets.

Making his fifth straight start in the Grizzlies' injury-depleted frontcourt, Landale nearly recorded his third double-double during that stretch. The fifth-year center is averaging 12.2 points, 9.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes in 26.0 minutes since his return to the starting five.