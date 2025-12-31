Landale closed Tuesday's 139-136 overtime loss to the 76ers with six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes.

Landale returned after missing the past two games due to a calf injury, logging 18 minutes. Christian Koloko was given the starting nod, although he may give that up once Landale is fully recovered. While this wasn't his best performance, Landale remains a fringe option in standard formats, assuming he pushes back to 25 minutes per game.