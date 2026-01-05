Landale accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers.

Landale slid into the first unit Sunday night, which was a precautionary measure for Santi Aldama's potential absence. Aldama was able to log a full game, but Landale took advantage of his opportunity and recorded his fourth double-double of the season. Landale has been a reliable replacement during the team's smattering of frontcourt injuries, and he'll continue to take on a featured role with Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) on the sidelined.