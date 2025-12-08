Landale ended Sunday's 119-96 win over the Trail Blazers with 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Landale had an impressive game Sunday, including getting to the free-throw line a season-high 10 times. While Landale will continue to back up Zach Edey at center, he has shown that he is capable of turning in impressive performances if given the opportunity, and is a must-add if Edey were to miss any time moving forward.