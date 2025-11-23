Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale (neck) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Landale left Saturday's game against the Mavericks early due to neck soreness, but he will not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest. Over his last three completed games, Landale is averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest.
