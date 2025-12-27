Landale is out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to right calf soreness.

The big man will miss a game for the first time this season, though his absence isn't likely to affect many fantasy decisions since he's been playing off the bench in recent weeks. He's averaging 22.0 minutes per game since the beginning of November, spanning 24 appearances but only eight starts. His next chance to play will come against the Wizards on Sunday. Christian Koloko could see an uptick in playing time with Landale out.