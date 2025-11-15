default-cbs-image
Landale is not starting against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The Grizzlies are tweaking their lineup amid a recent run of poor results, and Landale will head to the bench with Zach Edey (ankle) returning. Landale is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

