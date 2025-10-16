Landale produced 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one block in 22 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason loss to the Hornets.

Landale drew the start at center again alongside Jaren Jackson. Santi Aldama is likely to play more minutes than Landale, but the latter may start on Opening Night if the Grizzlies want Aldama to be the primary weapon for the second unit. Landale has averaged 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks through three exhibitions and could be on the deep-league fantasy radar while Zach Edey (ankle) is out.