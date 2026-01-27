Landale (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Landale missed Monday's loss to Houston due to personal reasons but will return to action Wednesday. Over 10 January appearances (seven starts), the big man has averaged 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest. With Landale returning to action, there will be fewer minutes available for the likes of Olivier-Maxence Prosper, John Konchar and GG Jackson.