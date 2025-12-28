site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-jock-landale-officially-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Officially out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Landale (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Landale will miss a second straight contest due to a right calf injury. Christian Koloko will likely see a larger reserve role in Landale's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories