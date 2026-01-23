default-cbs-image
Landale is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans for personal reasons.

The big man is working against the clock if he wants to join the Grizzlies for Friday's tilt. If Landale ends up being away from the team, the likes of GG Jackson, Vince Williams and John Konchar would likely have more playing time in the frontcourt.

