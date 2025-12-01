Grizzlies' Jock Landale: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landale is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to left ankle soreness.
Landale hasn't missed a game yet this season, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Tuesday's shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, that would open up some more minutes for Santi Aldama, and GG Jackson would have the opportunity to get into the rotation.
