Landale (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Landale has missed the Grizzlies' last two games due to a right calf injury, but the questionable tag leaves the door open for his potential return Tuesday. Even if he's given the green light to play, Landale isn't expected to play a big role in the Grizzlies' frontcourt. If Landale is unable to play, Christian Koloko should see an expanded role off the bench.